No fine for snowboarder who chased moose down slopes at le Massif

The snowboarder who posted a video of himself last week chasing a moose down a ski run at Le Massif de Charlevoix resort will not be fined.

After the video went viral, Quebec's Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks investigated the incident and tracked down the boarder, but officials have concluded he won't do it again.

"It was very dangerous behaviour," said Sylvain Carrier, a spokesperson for the ministry. "We condemn that behaviour."

"But he said he regrets his actions, and he's been the victim of online intimidation on social media," he said. "I think he's learned his lesson."

The 30-second video shows the moose running downhill away from the shouting snowboarder at the ski resort about 90 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

It's been viewed more than a half a million times.

Carrier said ministry officials met the teen from the Lanaudière region Friday, concluding that he didn't understand the severity of his actions or anticipate the ensuing social media backlash.

Ski hill and social media denounce the behaviour

Thousands of Facebook users called out the boarder for bad behaviour and said he should have left the moose alone.

He could have faced harsh fines, but Carrier said that because the moose was chased on a snowboard and not a motorized vehicle, there's nothing in the law prohibiting the stunt.

He said the snowboarder put himself and others in danger by putting stress on the moose, which could have attacked.

Quebec’s Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks is investigating the incident. 0:24

Carrier said the stress could have also killed the moose. This late in the winter, the moose is likely very tired, he said, with fat stores that have been largely depleted.

The ski hill issued a warning last week, telling people to give animals their space.