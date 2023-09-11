Montreal's Moroccan community mobilizing to help victims of devastating earthquake

Three days after a devastating earthquake struck Morocco, leaving death and destruction in its wake, Nora Toutain says sitting on the sidelines has been pure agony.

"There's nothing that I wish more right now than to be on site … and do whatever I can," said the French-Moroccan singer-songwriter based in Montreal, whose parents and friends are grappling with the ravages in the North African country.

In response to growing feelings of helplessness among members of Montreal's large Moroccan community, a local college has stepped up to give people like Toutain a chance to help out from here in the city.

Staff and students at Montreal's LaSalle College set up a collection site at the school Monday for donations to send to those dealing with the aftermath of the disaster.

The 6.8-magnitude quake, the biggest to hit Morocco in more than a century, sent people fleeing their homes in terror and disbelief late Friday. Many survivors spent a third night outside Sunday, their homes destroyed or rendered unsafe. The death toll had climbed to nearly 2,700 as of Monday.

Adib Lahlou, whose family lives in Rabat, about 300 kilometres from the epicentre of the quake, says he co-organized the collection drive in solidarity with fellow Moroccans.

"We have to help the people that [have] no house now and no clothes," he said. "We are all Moroccan and we are very, very, very proud to do this campaign to help."

About 81,000 Canadians from the Moroccan community live in Quebec, and nearly half of that population is in Montreal.

Large bags of clothes and non-perishable foods were collected on opening day of the site. Anyone hoping to donate can pass by the college over the next two weeks from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Sara Eldabaa/CBC)

Large bags of clothes and non-perishable foods were collected on opening day of the drive. It will run for two weeks and will accept everything from clothes, mattresses and flashlights to baby supplies, hygiene products and money that will be sent to the Red Cross.

Anyone hoping to donate can pass by the college over the next two weeks from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Student Fennich Batoul, who heard about the initiative via the college's Instagram page, says donating to people from her homeland was an obvious course of action.

"This is a hard time for all of us, so if I can help by just giving some clothes and stuff, I'm going to do it," she said.

Although Batoul says her family members are safe in Casablanca, "we love all our people so we're going to help all of them."

The Red Cross is asking people wishing to make a donation to the Morocco Earthquake Appeal to do so online at redcross.ca .

Mohamed Moutahir, president of Orphan Sun — a Canadian charity based in Montreal that helps orphans in Morocco and other North African countries — says his organization will sponsor all children orphaned by the disaster.

The charity is also raising funds to provide immediate assistance to earthquake victims.

"On the short term, we have to assist immediately the people affected by the earthquake, to provide food, to provide blankets, tents," he said.

In the long-term, Moutahir says aid must be provided to help rebuild schools and houses before the arrival of winter.

Canada is one of several countries that have offered support to Morocco in the aftermath of the devastation, but the country has not issued a formal request for help.

So far, however, Morocco has accepted offers of aid from Spain, Qatar, Britain and the United Arab Emirates.