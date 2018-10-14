Montrealers prepare to write 50,000 words in 30 days for National Novel Writing Month

This will the eighth time Nicole Beaudry tries to write a book in one month.

This time, the book will be about a woman who tries to bring her dead husband back.

Beaudry, a librarian at the Jewish Public Library, is just one of 116 Montrealers who have signed up so far to take part in National Novel Writing Month — otherwise known as NaNoWriMo.

The goal is to start writing Nov. 1 and finish a 50,000-word novel before the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 30.

NaNoWriMo is a global event: last year, 394,507 people around the world took part.

Communal experience

Beaudry says the adrenaline and the writing community keep her coming back for more.



"It's writing, and we think of that as being solitary, but there's this huge online community and local community," Beaudry told host Mike Finnerty on CBC Montreal's Daybreak Friday.

Beaudry says she is in touch with some participants online, and she also meets with a fellow writer in a local café, where they hammer away at their novels side by side.

"The idea [is] hunkering down with all your friends, and you're doing it together."

But NaNoWriMo isn't just for veteran writers like Beaudry: the writing marathon is also open to beginners who've never before tried to tackle a novel.

And if they find the prospect of 50,000 words in 30 days overwhelming, the NaNoWriMo community in Montreal has got their back, with workshops, write-ins and plenty of encouragement.

Developing good writing habits

Scarlet Jory, a graduate student in religion and cultures at Concordia University who helps co-ordinate the events, has organized a workshop Sunday to cover some of the technical aspects of participating in NaNoWriMo and to conduct writing exercises.

"This is a phenomenal experience to help build confidence and to allow you to explore aspects of writing that you haven't explored before," Jory said.

She says that even if writers don't make it to 50,000 words by the end of November, they won't have failed the challenge.

The point, according to Jory, is to get people writing.

"It's for developing really good writing habits and [putting] you in contact with people who are doing the same thing."