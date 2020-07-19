Montrealers march to denounce sexual violence and rape culture

Hundreds of people gathered at Parc La Fontaine in Montreal on Sunday afternoon for a march to denounce sexual violence and harassment.

Protesters, many of whom were wearing masks, marched from the park to the courthouse carrying homemade signs denouncing rape culture and voicing support for victims.

Montreal police were on the scene and accompanied the march as it progressed. The police presence was welcome to some organizers who received threats online prior to the event.

Marlihan Lopez, vice-president of the Quebec Federation of Women, was at the protest and told CBC that she wants to see this movement grow and lead to real change.

"I'm here for the fight against sexual violence," she said. "We need to stand together and look for solutions and go beyond hashtags and build a strong movement against sexual violence."

Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday afternoon to denounce sexual violence and harassment. (Valeria Cori-Manocchio/CBC)

Since early July, several Instagram accounts in Quebec have been created for victims of sexual violence and misconduct to tell their stories online, bypassing the well-established but often difficult process of filing a police complaint and going through the court system.

Lopez said the issue goes beyond individual interactions, saying that sexual violence needs to be tackled at a systemic level.

"We're just really tired, we're pissed, and we want things to change," said Sarah Stumpf, one of the protesters.

She wants to see an end to victim blaming, saying that people shouldn't be made to feel responsible for their assault because of an outfit.

"We should put the blame on the person that's responsible, not the victim," she said.

Stumpf sees the recent deluge of disclosures online as a positive thing, saying that breaking the silence helps others.

"What I like about social media is that the victims know that they aren't alone," she said. "Seeing that you are not alone is really part of the online movement. And seeing it being realized today in the form of a rally is incredible. It shows that we're not alone."

A sister protest was organized in Quebec City and took place at the same time as in Montreal. (ADRIANNE DROLET/Radio-Canada)

Another rally was held on Sunday in Quebec City, where people gathered in front of the National Assembly to make their voices heard.

The event was limited to women, queer, trans and non-binary people, with organizers asking men who support the cause to stay home.

"There will be other times," said organizer Judy Coulombe, with the Regroupement des groupes de femmes de la Capitale-Nationale.

