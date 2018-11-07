Montrealers gather to mark Remembrance Day at Place du Canada, 75 years after D-Day
Place du Canada ceremony will be streamed here starting at 10:30 a.m.
Montrealers will gather this morning at Place du Canada to pay their respects to those who have fought for the country.
The annual Remembrance Day ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Metcalfe Street.
CBC News will stream the event starting at 10:30 a.m.
The guests of honour this year are Quebec Lt.-Gov. J. Michel Doyon and Brigadier-General M.A.J. Carignan.
Veterans will march from Place du Canada north on Metcalfe Street, turn east on Ste-Catherine Street, south at Phillips Square and west at Cathcart Street.
A 21-gun salute will also be fired from Place du Canada.
All veterans are invited to march in the parade.
Ceremonies are also being held at the Outremont Park cenotaph and at the Baron de Hirsch Cemetery, starting at 10:45 a.m.
