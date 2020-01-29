Quebec travel agencies feel the heat as local travellers cancel flights to China

Jacinthe Dupuis has dreamed of heading to Thailand with her partner for years.

But with a five-month-old baby in tow and 14 cases of the coronavirus reported in the area so far, she said she felt the need to change her plans, especially because their flight included a layover in Shanghai.

"We decided our better option was to change our travel plans altogether," said Dupuis.

The family has decided to head to Mexico instead, but the decision didn't come cheap—it cost them $1,400 in additional fees.

"In an ideal context we would want to have our daughter meeting people and having fun, not being nervous because there's a virus spreading around."

Jimmy Law, a manager of Voyages Orient Tours, said Dupuis isn't the only one changing travel plans.

Jimmy Law said Voyages Orient Tours has received several cancellation requests from concerned travellers. (Valeria Cori-Manocchio/CBC News)

On Tuesday alone, the travel agency in Montreal's Chinatown received nine cancellations. Most of the flights the agency books to Asian destinations have a layover in Beijing or Shanghai.

"No one wants to take the risk," said Law.

Law has also received several calls from travellers in China who want to come back to Montreal sooner than planned.

It isn't just vacations Montrealers are cancelling. I.C.T. Travel Agency, a Montreal company that books business trips abroad, said several people have called to cancel business trips into China and other parts of Asia.

"If there's a meeting they can postpone or not attend, they've called us and asked for it to be cancelled," said Michael Ionescu, a manager at I.C.T.

Ionescu said February and March are usually the months that see the most business meetings in China. If the coronavirus persists, Ionescu fears the agency will be hit with even more cancellations.

"I hope it's a trend which will stop quickly," said Ionescu.