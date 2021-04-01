Meet our Montrealer of the Month: Rob Hunger

This month, we are highlighting the generosity of Rob Hunger, whose friends, family and neighbours say is always helping his community be a friendlier place.

"Rob is a guy who loves getting people together and having a good time," says Richard Hunger, Rob's older brother. "His glass is never half-full, it's always overflowing."

He says Rob is a man large in body and heart.

"The more is always the merrier with him," says Richard. "He especially loves cooking big meals for family and friends, and they're fantastic."

Rob's friends, Jeff Kastner, says his generosity is not limited to donating to charity and being involved in his community of Beaconsfield, Que.

"It really touched me personally when he offered his house to my daughter and her family when she was between moves with a newborn and needed a place to stay for a couple of weeks," says Kastner.

Even when out on canoe trips with friends, Rob finds ways to help, according to his friend Greg Hainey.

"We were caught in basically cold rain for roughly about three days, and Rob was always there with a nice hot meal," says Hainey.

Rob floods his rink every day to make sure it’s perfect all winter long. (Submitted by Karl Hunger)

For more than 20 years, Rob has been setting up an ice rink right outside his home. And it attracts many locals.

"It's such a neat environment in Montreal that we have access to this incredible water that goes from the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean, and it passes right on our doorstep," Rob told Let's Go's Sabrina Marandola when he was informed he'd been selected as the Montrealer of the Month.

Even though the job requires constant maintenance, Rob makes sure the ice is top quality. His son, Karl, says Rob works on it every single day during winter, sometimes flooding the rink at midnight just so it's perfect come morning.

"I'm really, really proud to be his son and I'm really happy he does what he does for everyone he cares about, and even people he doesn't know," says Karl.

According to Rob, he reaps the most of the benefits of setting up the rink.

"Every time I look out my window, it's like looking at a Norman Rockwell painting. You know, I see kids playing on it, I see people laughing and smiling," says Rob. "It's just such a wonderful thing to look out and see people enjoying themselves."

"It's kind of like a labour of love, and it's just really fun."

Let’s Go 11:16 Montrealer of the Month: Rob Hunger Today we're announcing the Montrealer of the Month for March! Every month here on the show, we surprise a Montrealer who is making a difference. This month we've chosen Rob Hunger as the Montrealer of March! He's been making an ice rink in his backyard for several years now for all his neighbors in Beaconsfield to enjoy and the pandemic did not stop him! 11:16

Do you know someone who has made a positive impact on you, your loved ones or friends? Submit your nomination here.