Meet our Montrealer of the Month: Dr. Diane Munz

Throughout her long career, Dr. Diane Munz has held many positions across Montreal. In every role, she left a lasting impact on her colleagues and patients, especially in her work with children with special needs.

"She is a quiet powerhouse of a person," said Davina Lucas, a colleague of Dr. Munz's. "She's brilliant, she's reliable. She's not afraid to advocate for this often overlooked community of children and their families."

Dr. Munz took her work ethic everywhere, and according to the many nominations that her colleagues and friends sent in, she still dedicated herself to helping others.

"Working in so many clinics you can't even count them. And somehow, she is always available to help her colleagues," said one of her colleagues, Stephanie Sens, in a nomination message. "It was a true honor to work with her. She will be dearly missed."

But her work went far beyond the walls of the clinic, as she advocated for children with specials to receive better health-care services.

"One of my children is autistic and she advocated for him and helped us navigate the health-care system," said Jennifer Bell. "She helped us with the transition to adult services and provided excellent care to both children."

Mohamed Elashkar is a 12-year-old student at Philip E. Layton School, and received regular care from Dr. Diane Munz. (Submitted by Osama Elashkar)

Her young patients seem to appreciate her as much as all the adults do.

Mohamed Elashkar is a 12-year-old student with special needs. Dr. Munz was a vital part of his support system.

"She's calm and she talks gently, and because she's not yelling at us," said Elashkar, when asked about what makes Dr. Munz a great doctor. "She's very awesome. We will miss her for next year, I will miss her."

Looking back at her career, Dr. Munz describes herself as diligent in finding solutions to even the most obscure problems her patients would approach her with.

"I'm the kind of person who likes solving puzzles," said Dr. Munz. "If there's no explanation for why a kid can't do something or is reacting in a strange way, I'm kind of the person who sort of pursues it and won't give up until I find out what's really the reason for this."

It's this kind of diligence that really left an impact on the health-care system in Montreal, according to Kathryn Stewart, another colleague of Dr. Munz's at the Lethbridge-Layton-Mackay Rehabilitation Centre, who sent in the first nomination.

"She's just helped develop this incredible culture where parents and staff and children always feel welcome asking questions, which is so crucial when navigating through the medical system," said Stewart.

As Dr. Munz wraps up her career of over 40 years, she is looking forward to spending her retirement in Victoria, BC, with her family and her two ginger cats.

