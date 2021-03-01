Meet our Montrealer of the Month: Cindy Ha

Friends and family say Cindy Ha leaves no one behind, making sure to help those in need across the city with a smile on her face.

Ha runs her family's Vietnamese restaurant, Au 14 on Prince Arthur Street West. She is also a mother of two girls.

When she isn't busy with family and work, she helps Montrealers in need as one of the Borderline Girls, a social media page on TikTok and Facebook that she started with her friend Chacha Luciani.

"We provide food and everyday essential needs," said Luciani. "But most importantly, to let [those in need] know that we are here for them, and try to put a smile on their faces."

And she's been doing so throughout the pandemic, almost every week. Her friends say it is no small feat.

"She hands out cooked meals, in hundreds, providing for families and friends, along with coffee and doughnuts," said Tania Chiniara, a friend of Cindy's.

But Ha's actions don't stop at the Borderline Girls. Many of her friends say she's always trying to make someone's day better.

"Cindy to me is one of the most generous people I know," said her friend Trinh Nguyen. "She worries more for everyone else than she does for herself."

Another friend echoed Nguyen's sentiment.

"She is selfless, always putting others ahead of herself," said Melissa Chin. "She's hilarious! And always puts a smile on my face. To me she's just such a great friend, and is always there for me."

Ha's husband, Helder Pires, says she is always trying to make others smile.

"I know she doesn't do what she does to get attention," Pires said.

Her nominator, Esteban Fernandez, felt strongly about recognizing Ha for the work she does.

"I've seen her go out in all kinds of weather, with a smile," said Fernandez. "I felt it needed to be mentioned at a wider audience, because she deserves a kudos."

Cindy Ha handing out prepared meals to Montrealers paid for with the proceeds of her homemade mask sales. (Submitted by Melissa Chin)

Ha said her drive to give back to the community comes from her grandmother's legacy. She passed away in 2019, leaving behind boxes of textiles. \Ha and her family used the material to make masks to sell at the restaurant. The proceeds from that goes to local charities and organizations.

"It's all to keep her memory alive in me," said Ha. "She also did a lot of community work."

Ha said she was speechless after hearing the recognition from her friends and family. She added that as she does her work, she's trying to create a community that helps one another, while spreading love and kindness.

"We think that in times like these, it's a bit hard," said Ha. "Everybody needs some smiles, some love, and some care, so we try."

Do you know someone who has made a positive impact on you, your loved ones or friends? Send your nomination to letsgo@cbc.ca.