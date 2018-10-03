Video
Montrealer attempts to set 1st world record for skating backwards — in high heels
Bianca Rossini, a Montreal circus performer wants to set the first Guinness Book of World Records for skating a 100 metres backwards on stiletto heels attached to in-line skates within 30 seconds.
Bianca Rossini makes her attempt at McGill's Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal
If you thought wearing heels to work was tough, try skating in them — backwards.
Bianca Rossini, a 23-year-old Montreal circus performer, wants to be the first to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records for skating 100 metres backwards on stiletto heels attached to in-line skates.
Her goal was to do it in less than 30 seconds.
