After losing son in ferris wheel accident, Montreal father dies in plane crash in Haiti

A Montreal man has died after a small plane crashed into a truck in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on Wednesday.

Gamaniel Valcin's death was confirmed to CBC News by his son Thursday morning.

The plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in the community of Carrefour and hit a truck transporting soda bottles. At least five people died.

Pierre Belamy Samedi, a police commissioner for that region, said a total of five people were aboard the plane Wednesday. It is not known how many were injured on the ground.

Valcin's death comes just months after his other son, 22-year-old Riley Jonathan Valcin, died in a work-related accident at Montreal's Old Port ferris wheel on Christmas Day.

Paule Robitaille, a member of the Quebec Liberal Party, took to Twitter saying she learned of Valcin's death Wednesday night. She said she was with Valcin last week when she awarded the family a posthumous medal from the National Assembly.

Terrible.<br>J’apprends ce soir la mort de Gamaniel Valcin dans un accident d’avion en Haïti.<br>Il était le père de Riley, décédé le 25-12-21 à la Grande Roue de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mtl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mtl</a> <br>La semaine dernière, je remettais une médaille de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Assnat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Assnat</a> à titre posthume à la famille.<br>Joey, mme Valcin, courage. <a href="https://t.co/Isk8ck8TwE">pic.twitter.com/Isk8ck8TwE</a> —@PauleRobitaille

"Terrible fate for this exemplary family who has and will continue to show immense courage," wrote Robitaille in a Facebook post.

Haiti's National Civil Aviation Office identified the plane as a Cessna 207 but no further details were immediately available.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted that he was saddened by the crash and offered his sympathies to the relatives of those who died.