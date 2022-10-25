Montreal city council adopts motion for youth in politics amid Anjou controversy

Montreal city council has unanimously adopted a motion encouraging young people to get involved in politics — a clear rebuke against a borough mayor whose recent comments sparked outrage across the city.

"We want to hear from young people, we don't want them to settle down," said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who put forward the motion Monday. "We need to hear them, to see what they're feeling."

She did not mince words in her criticism of Anjou borough mayor Luis Miranda, who was recently under fire for his reaction when a teenager came to speak to him at borough council.

"This incident caused harm to our whole society," she said. "When an elected official, an adult, regardless of level or party, acts this way, it affects how all of us work."

"This seriously undermines the relationship of trust that we are working to build with young people, and we can't tolerate this kind of behaviour," she said.

Incident viewed thousands of times

Hocine Ouendi — then 15 — had appeared before Miranda at a borough council's meeting in early October. Ouendi said he was disappointed the borough had decided to close several soccer fields without any notice.

Miranda — visibly irritated — responded with a tirade, saying the decision to close the fields was made following "incivility" by "the majority" of young people who go there.

"I, at 15, would not have come to confront the mayor like you did. I don't know why it's you. It should have been your father or your mother who should have been here," he said.

WATCH | Anjou Borough Mayor Luis Miranda laces into teen: Teen wants apology from Anjou mayor for tirade Duration 2:10 Hocine Ouendi — then 15 — spoke at a borough council meeting about closed soccer fields, prompting an angry response from Borough Mayor Luis Miranda.

Miranda added that he didn't have this problem with other sports, like hockey and baseball — a comment some interpreted as discriminatory against young people from immigrant communities, who tend to gravitate towards soccer.

Alia Hassan Cournol, a city councillor for the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, said that as a young Arab woman in politics, hearing those comments made her furious.

"To lump together young people — young people from specific communities, young Muslims — that way in a municipal council … is unacceptable."

Miranda, who was present at city council Monday, apologized "for [his] reaction," but said he didn't regret closing the soccer fields, saying he had to do something reassure the population.

"We would not be here if the mayor [Plante] had respected her commitments to public security," he said.

Miranda nevertheless voted for the motion.

According to Radio-Canada, two of the three Anjou soccer fields that sparked the incident were quietly reopened last weekend.