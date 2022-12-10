Montrealers demand world leaders listen to Indigenous voices at COP15 forum

The park around Montreal's George-Étienne Cartier Monument was flooded with protesters demanding leaders of the COP15 biodiversity conference listen to Indigenous voices Saturday afternoon.

People from all over the world participated in this year's march for biodiversity and human rights.

Thousands gathered to demand better protection of biodiversity and human rights globally. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

"Indigenous peoples are finally being recognized as they're only four per cent of the world's population protecting 80 per cent of the world's biodiversity," said Atossa Soltani from the delegation of Indigenous peoples of the Ecuadorian and Peruvian Amazon.

"Any conversation about protecting biodiversity must include Indigenous peoples at the table because … there's a really big gap between who is carrying the burden of protecting biodiversity and how much funding they're receiving."

'We need to make a commitment to stop the destruction, stop harmful activities, and accelerate restoration of ecosystems. We have to put nature at the centre of every decision we make,' said Soltani. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

Politicians like Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, Québec Solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and activists like Katsi'tsakwas Ellen Gabriel were also present.

'We need coherence from our government,' said Nadeau-Dubois. He says the government isn't walking the walk while meeting with leaders at COP15. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

"Long-term objectives are important but they have to be followed by immediate actions," said Nadeau-Dubois.

"That means not building the third link in Quebec that will destroy farming lands in the Quebec region, that means stopping urban sprawl. Biodiversity can't wait another four years."

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said she was happy to see citizens mobilize and recognized they want concrete action. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

Plante reaffirmed her commitment to protecting natural and green spaces in Montreal while finding innovative ways to deal with issues like housing rather than building more.

But Indigenous leaders want more than promises and distant targets like 2030 and 2050.

Protesters demand world leaders listen to Indigenous Peoples' knowledge on how to care for land. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

"These international forums that do not allow space for Indigenous leadership outside of the boxes they put us in, refuse to address colonialism and capitalism as the root causes," said Ta'Kaiya Blaney, a Tla'amin delegate from British Columbia.

"It's very clear that it's just offsetting the responsibility for future generations to deal with the destruction that is currently taking place."

Ronald Brazeau, director of the Lac-Simon Natural Resources Department and a member of Algonquin First Nation, said he saw his homelands destroyed for resource extraction. He said this caused his community to lose touch with their roots. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

Ronald Brazeau, director of the Lac-Simon Natural Resources Department and a member of Algonquin First Nation said though he is happy Indigenous voices are starting to be heard, he needs to see real involvement on the ground.

"It's the issue for everybody. Biodiversity, that's our life. Without that we can't survive here," he said.

"Our life, our culture, our language — we're losing it because our land's been destroyed by the industries like forestry, mining … They're still talking about 2030, it's not enough."

A mascot of Dr. Seuss' The Lorax could be seen among protesters, a character who speaks for the trees. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

While some recognize COP15 as an important space for idea exchanges, activists like Esmeralda Wirtz of the Global Youth Biodiversity Network maintain it's important to take to the streets, too.

"I'm feeling really well today because what's happening at COP is sometimes slow and disappointing," she said.

"We still believe that being on the street is just as important to build a global movement of people who want to transform our society."