Montreal woman stunned to find her Walmart gift cards drained

After receiving a set of Walmart gift cards before Christmas, Samantha Vandzura tucked them into a drawer for safekeeping while she went on vacation to Florida.

On her return home a few weeks later, she decided to use the cards to buy baby supplies and drove to a nearby Walmart.

When she arrived at the checkout to pay, a cashier told a shocked Vandzura her cards, valued at $550, were already used and nearly drained of money.

One card was completely empty. The second had a balance of just over four dollars.

"I didn't even have my wallet with me," said Vandzura.

Flustered, she quickly headed to the customer service desk.

There, they printed off a receipt that showed the cards were used over two days at the end of December in Brampton and Thornhill, Ont.

Receipts from a Walmart customer service agent showed the gift cards had been used at two separate stores in Ontario. (Leah Hendry/CBC)

Impossible, Vandzura said, as she had been in Florida at the time, more than 2,000 kilometres away.

She asked if the purchases were made in person or online, but customer service couldn't tell her.

"They told me that there was nothing that could be done," she said.

She was then told the cards must have been lost or stolen.

"I told them, "That's impossible — they're here,'" said Vandzura, who was clutching the cards in her hand.

Long fight to get her money back

As soon as Vandzura got to her car, she called Walmart Canada's gift card department, which turned out to be an automated response system.

She followed the automated instructions and scratched off the strip on the back of each card that covers the card's identification number and PIN, to enter that information into the system.

The strip, meant to protect Walmart's cards from fraud, was still intact, Vandzura said, and did not appear to be tampered with.

While Samantha Vandzura was travelling with her family in Florida, her gift cards were used by scammers in Ontario. (Submitted by Samantha Vandzura)

Unable to reach a real person to speak to, Vandzura then hung up and called Walmart Canada's customer service line.

"They basically just told me their policy is not to refund anything when it comes to gift cards," she said.

Still hoping to get her money back, Vandzura filed a complaint and was told she'd get a call back within 48 hours, but that call never came.

So Vandzura kept calling every few days, only to be told her complaint had been sent to head office for "escalation."

Curious to see if other consumers were running into the same problem, Vandzura went online and found several stories similar to her own in the U.S. — in Missouri, there's even a class-action lawsuit contending Walmart doesn't do enough to protect its gift cards from thieves.

After three weeks of getting what she describes as the runaround from Walmart, Vandzura reached out to CBC.

"To be honest, if it wasn't $550, I probably would have given up already," said Vandzura.

Preventing gift card fraud

According to the Conseil Québécois de commerce du détail, Quebec's retail council, consumers in the province spent $245 million dollars on gift cards last holiday season.

The council keeps no statistics on how much is lost to fraud.

Quebec's office of consumer protection says it hasn't received any complaints.

Before Samantha Vandzura scratched off the protective strip that hid her gift card's identification number and PIN, she says the card looked normal and didn't appear to have been tampered with. (CBC)

With so few people reporting this type of fraud, the Montreal police service (SPVM) doesn't have a lot of statistics on gift card fraud.

However, the head of the SPVM's economic crimes unit, Cmdr. Dominique Côté, said fraud victims should call police.

It doesn't guarantee an investigation will be opened, but the information could help police determine if a certain sector is being targeted, he said. If the fraud is centred around a particular store, the police could also work with the merchant and check video cameras.

How the hack works

So how do fraudsters hack the cards?

Typically, fraudsters grab gift cards off a display rack.

They peel or scratch off the sticker on the back to get at the card's identification number and PIN.

The sticker is then replaced with a new one and the card's put back on the display rack.

The card is purchased, and the fraudster then checks to see when it is activated.

As soon as the card is loaded with money, the fraudster wastes no time using it to buy items online.

Côté encourages consumers to have the cashier check over their gift cards before they purchase them, to ensure they haven't been tampered with.

"That way, you will be sure your card is original and legitimate," he said.

He points out that merchants can also do their part by putting the cards behind the counter, where they are only accessible to employees.

Not a widespread problem

Walmart Canada told CBC News it issues and processes thousands of gift cards every day.

"The experience this customer has described is unusual," said Diane Medeiros, a spokesperson for the big box retailer.

Walmart Canada would not say how many gift cards are compromised by scammers or how much money is lost to this kind of fraud. (CBC)

Medeiros says gift cards are only activated at the point of purchase by trained associates.

Once the card is purchased, the customer is given a receipt that outlines the card's activation number and the amount of money on the card.

Medeiros says the scratch surface protects the gift card's identification number and PIN.

When CBC News asked Walmart how many gift cards were compromised or how much money is lost to gift card fraud, Walmart refused to answer.

In a follow-up email, Medeiros would only say it takes customer concerns seriously.

"Walmart Canada will look at every instance on a case-by-case basis and work with our customer to investigate any potential fraud and assist where possible," she said.

Gift cards re-issued

Shortly after CBC's inquiries to Walmart about Vandzura's experience, the Montrealer's cards were re-issued for the full amount.

Samantha Vandzura said she wouldn't use Walmart gift cards again, unless the retailer changes its refund policy. (CBC)

"I definitely believe that if CBC hadn't reached out to them, that I would have gone months without any advancement," said Vandzura, who is annoyed by what she describes as a wild goose chase.

She does not believe the big box retailer is doing enough to protect its customers.

After her experience, she says she won't use Walmart gift cards again, at least not until the company changes its policy on refunds.

She also believes they need to put the gift cards in a safer place. Her gift cards were bought off a rack, accessible to anyone, and not kept behind a counter, said Vandzura.

"That would ensure that no one, other than the person for whom it was intended, can have access to the information," she said.