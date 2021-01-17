Son arrested after Montreal woman critically injured in stabbing
A 49-year-old woman is in a Montreal hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Sunday morning. Police say they have arrested her 23-year-old son.
23-year-old man was taken to hospital to undergo a psychological evaluation
Montreal police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man after his mother was critically injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning.
Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said police were called to an apartment on Gilford Street in the city's Plateau neighbourhood just after 1:30 a.m.
That is where they found the 49-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The man was arrested at the scene. He was taken to hospital to undergo a psychological evaluation.
Members of the Montreal police forensic identification unit are at the scene.