Montreal police search for 59-year-old woman with Alzheimer's

Montreal police are asking the public for help locating a 59-year-old woman who is in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease and who was last seen in the Côte-des-Neiges sector on Thursday morning.

Rizalyn Tulud Carbonell is described as standing 5-1 and weighing roughly 120 pounds. She has black eyes, brown hair and wears glasses. She speaks English.

She was wearing a royal blue hooded jacket and her shoes had a snakeskin pattern.

She is known for frequenting Saint-Joseph's Oratory and Côte-des-Neiges Road, police say.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or contact their local police station.