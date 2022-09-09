Man arrested after woman fatally stabbed in Montreal's LaSalle borough

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 29-year-old woman in Montreal's LaSalle borough Thursday morning, police say.

The stabbing happened in a parking lot outside of a residential building on des Oblats Street, near Wanklyn Street. Police were called to the scene at about 8:45 a.m.

The woman was found with at least one stab wound to her upper body and was taken to hospital in critical condition. She died of her injuries late Thursday afternoon.

Her death marks the 22nd homicide to occur this year on the island of Montreal, according to police.

Police say the man is known to them and he was brought in for questioning Thursday night.

They say the woman and man knew each other, but the exact link between them is still unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.