It's not December yet, but it sure feels like it — winter strikes early in Montreal

December may be more than a week away, but winter weather is staking its claim on the Montreal region with frigid temperatures and snow in the forecast.

Snow is expected to begin falling early Wednesday and not taper off until the afternoon as temperatures plummet below zero for the rest of the week.

About five centimetres of snow is in Wednesday's forecast with winds of 30 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 60 by noon. A high of –3 C is expected with a windchill of –7.

But the real cold starts tonight. Local blowing snow is expected, with wind gusts that could reach 50 kilometres per hour. The temperature will dip to –14 C, but with the windchill it will feel like –25 overnight. To think, the average low for this time of year is –3.3 C.

While Montrealers can expect mainly sunny skies on Thursday, temperatures will be below average. A high of –7 C is expected, and it will be windy once again.

Friday will be more of the same, sunny with a high of –7 C.

After a sunny Saturday with a high of –3 C, there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight and through Sunday.

But there is hope — by Sunday night the temperature is supposed to climb above the freezing mark, and it may rain Monday. So if a rainy day is your idea of hope, have heart.