With winter rolling into Montreal, Bixi bikes studded and ready for snow

Montreal Bixi's winter pilot project, complete with studded tires and anti-slip pedals, is kicking off Thursday so cyclists can commute or just cruise around on the iconic bikes all season long.

And if the project is a success, the bike-sharing service may become year round on a permanent basis.

Sylvia Morin, vice chair of Bixi Montréal, said this initiative serves a dual purpose — testing the resilience of the bikes in winter conditions and gauging the enthusiasm of riders.

"It should give us a good sense if this is something we want to do on a regular basis," said Morin, highlighting the project's potential to transform seasonal commuting habits.

The pilot project is slated to conclude on April 15, coinciding with the typical start of the Bixi season, at which point a decision will be made regarding its continuation.

Bixi is anticipating an average of 1,500 rides per day, with the possibility of surges up to 4,000 to 5,000 riders when the weather is nice.

During the winter initiative, 150 stations and 1,500 bikes will be strategically placed, largely along cleared bike paths and near Metro stations. The focus will be on high-usage areas such as downtown and the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Interested riders can find relevant information on the official website or app, including the locations of stations and available bikes, said Morin.

Dress warmly, Bixi says

Embracing the winter challenge for the first time, Bixi encourages riders to venture onto cleared bike paths, don warm clothing, helmets and opt for highly visible attire.

And to those who are hesitant, Morin encourages them to give it a shot.

"You might like it," she urged, noting the cost of using a Bixi remains the same.

The pilot project will cover an area of around 100 square kilometres, encompassing seven Montreal boroughs: Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Plateau-Mont-Royal, Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie, Sud-Ouest, Ville-Marie and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.

Sylvia Morin, vice chair of Bixi Montréal, says people who aren't sure if they will like winter cycling should give it a try. ( Sharon Yonan-Renold/CBC)

"This is an important step in the transformation of Montreal's urban landscape and in the history of active mobility in Quebec," Bixi says on its website.

Magali Bebronne, director of programs at Vélo Québec, said her bicycle advocacy group has been asking for this initiative for some time as winter cycling's popularity has been on the rise in recent years thanks to the city's effort to keep bike paths cleared of snow.

Starting as a pilot project allows for Bixi to see how best to offer the service, she said. Bixis can be a gateway to people who are considering cycling more, showing them that getting around the city by bike is fast, efficient and easy, she said.

By that same token, Bixi will give people a chance to experience winter cycling, and maybe adopt biking as a means to commute around the city year round.

"What better way to give it a shot than with a Bixi on a nice winter day? They may discover that cycling in the winter is nothing to worry about," she said.

Start in a park or on a clear day

About 13 per cent of Montreal cyclists continue to bike in the winter, but the popularity can vary depending on the district as snow clearing and path maintenance differs across boroughs.

One way to solve that would be to have a single authority dedicated to maintaining the bike path network to create uniformity, Bebronne said.

While winter cycling might seem tough, it's not much harder than summer cycling when you have studded tires, she said, but there are a few points people should keep in mind, especially if they are first timers.

Montreal's Bixi bikes will have studded tires which provide traction when things get icy. (Sharon Yonan-Renold/CBC)

Bebronne said cyclists need to ensure their lights are functioning because the days are short and there is low visibility when the sun starts setting. Bixis do have lights, but users should check they are working, she said.

She said the studded tires provide great traction on ice, but people new to winter cycling should wait until the snow is cleared or try the Bixis out in a park before hitting the streets.

Winter cycling is particularly challenging on days when there is accumulation of thick, heavy snow, she said, adding that on those days, it might be better for inexperienced winter cyclists to wait until the weather clears.