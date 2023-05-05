Montreal company recognized for AI software that tracks marine mammals

A Montreal-based company is being recognized for its artificial intelligence software that can help track whales and other marine mammals.

Whale Seeker's software — called Möbius — has been named one of the world's top 10 AI projects for sustainable development by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Möbius analyzes aerial images to detect the presence of marine mammals, such as whales, seals and even polar bears. This allows the maritime industry to avoid collisions and better assess where they should and shouldn't fish.

On April 21, Whale Seeker learned it was selected by UNESCO's International Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence (IRCAI) as a top AI project for sustainable development.

"We would now like to begin working with you on the preparation of your public outreach activities," reads a letter sent to Whale Seeker from IRCAI director John Shawe Taylor.

Emily Charry Tissier, the founder of Whale Seeker, said her team is "thrilled" to have their efforts recognized on the world stage.

"This award is a testament to our high ethical standards and commitment to using AI to support sustainable development efforts and the fight against climate change," Charry Tissier wrote in a statement.

According to a study recently published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Marine Science, Möbius can detect marine mammals 25 times faster than the human eye.

The results of the study show that the software was able to analyze 5,500 images in 53 hours, while researchers have performed the same work with the naked eye in 1,300 hours.