New West Island park will span 3,000 hectares, protect wetlands
Parc de l'Ouest will help containing flooding, Montreal mayor says
Montreal's West Island will soon feature a sprawling municipal park, which the city is calling the largest of its kind in Canada.
In an effort to preserve wetlands and contain flooding, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced Thursday the city would be moving forward with the creation of the 3,000-hectare Parc de l'Ouest.
The new park will stretch along Pierrefonds–Roxboro, Île Bizard and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.
Plante said the project is part of the her administration's plan to protect 10 per cent of the city's green spaces.
The city is consolidating five existing parks and green spaces for the project:
-
l'Anse-à-l'Orme Nature Park.
-
Bois-de-l'Île-Bizard Nature Park.
-
Bois-de-la-Roche Agricultural Park.
-
Cap-Saint-Jacques Park.
-
Rapides du Cheval Blanc.
Plans to expand the l'Anse-à-l'Orme park have been underway since May of last year.
Public consultations for the project will begin this fall.
With files from Steve Rukavina
