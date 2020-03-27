As cases rise in Montreal's west end, public health officials beg residents to stay home

Public health authorities say they are closely monitoring the high number of cases in the west end of Montreal and aren't ruling out special measures to contain the spread.

As of Thursday, close to 40 per cent of Montreal's 782 cases were in the west-central part of the city, including in Côte Saint-Luc, where work is underway to get a testing centre for COVID-19 up and running.

Quebec's director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, said Thursday he's not ruling out special measures to contain the virus.

"We are following the situation day by day," he said.

Some of the confirmed cases in the area came from people who attended weddings and gatherings at synagogues.

Earlier this week, dozens of doctors signed a letter urging all religious gatherings take place at home, without guests.

"We should all respect the recommendations," said the letter, posted by an association representing the Sephardic Jewish community.

Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, who declared a state of emergency in his city last week, said everyone is doing what they can to get the message out.

"In terms of the residences, each one is doing their job, in terms of not having communal dining anymore.. bringing the food into their apartments," he said.

Please tell the truth, nurse urges

Dana Berger, a nurse practitioner at the CLSC in Côte Saint-Luc's Cavendish Mall, stressed anyone who has been abroad must follow the public health guidelines and stay home.

She said a patient turned up the clinic recently and didn't immediately reveal they had been away.

"I just want to urge to people listening of the impact this could have on our staff," she said on CBC Montreal's Daybreak, explaining that they take the necessary precautions if someone was deemed a risk of carrying COVID-19.

"I also want people to know that even if they have travelled they can still get care."

Sue Montgomery, borough mayor for Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, said on Daybreak she is open to additional measures to help contain the spread.

"We have to do everything we can to stop this," she said.

"Any steps we can take to stop people from moving form place to place, I'm all for that."