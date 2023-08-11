'This helps a great deal': Montreal kids get free backpacks, school supplies at annual event

Randy Rickwood gazed down at his daughter, clutching her new Avengers backpack, with an unmistakable look of adoration.

"She's my whole life, you know what I mean, so anything that makes her happy makes me happy," he said.

His daughter, Jodi, is heading into Grade 2. But as costs continue to rise, some school supplies — much less those boasting blockbuster movie characters — are out of reach for Rickwood, even after receiving money from the government.

"Even with reusing a lot of stuff from last year, the money didn't even come close to covering what was still required," he said.

That's why he looked forward to Welcome Hall Mission's 22nd edition of its backpack giveaway event on Friday, held this year in Montréal-Nord. The program supplies free backpacks stuffed with school supplies to some 2,000 children and teens across the city.

"This helps a great deal," Rickwood said. "You know that if you're ever in need, you're not the only one. You're not alone in the situation."

Backpacks, separated into boxes for students of different age groups, were free for the taking Friday. (Kwabena/Oduro)

Students ranging from kindergarten to Secondary 5 could choose the backpack of their choice, filled with school supplies tailored to their age group, from a designated bin. Every year, the supplies are contributed wholly by donors.

The goal of the event, which included free popcorn and basketball games, is to equip families with all they need for the upcoming school year, as well as inform parents about various community resources available to them and their children.

Carene Carrielus, 10, says the new supplies, including loose leaf and a pencil case, will benefit her in art class — one of her favourite subjects.

"I'm very happy … because [it has] all the new things that I really love," she said, merrily munching on popcorn.

"It will help me a lot."

10-year-old Carene Carrielus is ready to go back to school and show off her new bag. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

'A sense of self-worth'

Sam Watts, CEO of Welcome Hall Mission, says it's the kind of day that warms your heart. He says it's amazing to see kids smiling and getting what they need to go back to school with their heads held high.

"It's important for academic success, but it's also important for a sense of self-worth, which is one of the things that we want to make sure people leaving here have," he said.

Sam Watts, CEO of Welcome Hall Mission, says he'll continue helping families in need for as long as it takes. However, he hopes there will soon come a day where his services are no longer needed and he can be on the sidelines, watching families thrive. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

Friday is the first time the event was held in Montréal-Nord. After seeing some 500 families from the borough flock to Saint-Henri lack year for supplies, Watts said it was time the goods came directly to residents who need it most.

"When you look at the stats, the number of people who drop out is higher [in Montréal-Nord] than the rest of the city; the number of single parent families is higher than the rest of the city; the poverty level is higher than the rest of the city," he said.

"So that's why we are here. We are here to serve."

For volunteer Genève Boulianne-Grenier, every school year as a young girl was marked by the excitement of picking out a new backpack. She said she was heartened to be able to give these kids that same experience.

"I really wish that the kids that we help today go back to school happy, with a smile on their face, knowing that they deserve success as much as any other kid," said Boulianne-Grenier, a senior marketing advisor at KPMG.

Volunteer Genève Boulianne-Grenier says she was heartened to be able to give these kids the experience of receiving a new backpack — an occasion that marked every school year for her as a young girl. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

Watts says it's worrisome that in 2023, parents are still struggling to supply their children with what they need to succeed in school. He said school boards should be the ones providing the supplies.

"We should find a way so that everybody going back to school gets what they need when they arrive at school so that they don't have to come to organizations like ours," he said.

"But as long as we're needed, we're gonna keep doing it."