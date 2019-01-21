Powerful winter storm forces school, road closures in Quebec

After an unusually chilly winter storm ravaged Quebec over the weekend, roads and schools remain closed in certain parts of the province.

About 50 primary and secondary schools in the Eastern Townships are closed, Monday. Another 50 are closed in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, along with at least one in the Lanaudière region.

In Abitibi-Témiscamingue, 77 schools are closed today, along with another 27 in the Lower St. Lawrence.

Another 27 are closed on the North Shore.

Road conditions in the Montreal area are improving, though they remain icy and covered with snow in some areas, according to Émilie Lord of Transports Québec.

"We can say it's the calm after the storm," Lord said.

Highway 20 was closed between Montmagny and Saint-Jean-Port-Joli, but reopened early Monday. (Cimon Leblanc/Radio-Canada)

Other regions were less fortunate: visibility is reduced to almost zero on roads in the Eastern Townships.

Certain roads are closed as a result of the weather.

Highway 20 was closed between Montmagny and Saint-Jean-Port-Joli but reopened early Monday. Closures on Route 132 begin at Kamouraska, and heavy vehicles are restricted on Route 138 between Beaupré and Baie-Sainte-Catherine.

🚛❄️ Suivi: Interdiction aux véhicules lourds - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/R138?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#R138</a> entre Beaupré et Baie-Sainte-Catherine // entre Tadoussac et Forestville, dans les deux directions, durée indéterminée. Cause : Conditions météorologiques difficiles. —@Transports_Qc

Montreal snow removal begins Monday evening

After the Montreal area was pelted with 25 centimetres of snow over the weekend, Monday's forecast offers a reprieve from the accumulation, even as low temperatures persist.

Environment Canada calls for periods of light snowfall during the day until late afternoon, with a low of -20 C.

With the wind chill, however, the weather agency warns that it could feel as cold as -33 C and there is still a risk of frostbite.

The City of Montreal's snow clearing operations were in full swing Sunday with the snow removal to start at 7 p.m., Monday, according to city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

He said that residents should avoid street parking and leave their cars at home if possible, opting for public transit instead.

He also urged Montrealers to obey no parking signs. Every time the city runs a snow-clearing operation, the city removes close to 2,000 vehicles every day, Sabourin said.

The snow removal could take up to one week to complete, he said. Montrealers should expect about five more centimetres of snow on Monday.

He added that citizens can get updates on the snow removal operation via the city's Info-Neige app, which will provide details about which areas are being cleared and when.

After the Montreal area was pelted with 25 centimetres of snow over the weekend, Monday's forecast offers a reprieve from the accumulation, even as low temperatures persist. (Charles Contant/CBC)

The app, which had nearly 273,000 users last winter, notifies residents about parking restrictions and tells them where they can park overnight for free.

The city offers more than 2,000 free parking spots in certain lots between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Go to the city's website or the app to find them.

A sunny Tuesday

Tuesday is expected to offer a proper break from the deep freeze, with Environment Canada predicting sunny skies and a low of -12 C in Montreal.

On Sunday, Environment Canada meteorologist Alexandre Parent told CBC that the weekend storm was an unusual combination of snow, cold and wind.

Parent said that temperatures normally rise in Quebec during storms, adding that the last similar weather event on file was in 1920 with a blizzard that dropped about 30 centimetres of snow with temperatures falling to –19 C.