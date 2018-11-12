Got snow tires? Winter weather on the way with snow, freezing rain

Montreal motorists who haven't switched out their summer tires for winter treads may regret their procrastination in the coming week as snow is in the forecast.

Flurries are falling Monday morning with the temperature hovering between zero and three degrees throughout the day.

But come nighttime, the weather will change.

There will be snow mixed with rain beginning near midnight with a risk of freezing rain overnight. Local snowfall could amount to two centimetres.

On Tuesday, it will again be rain mixed with snow ending in the afternoon. Wind will come from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h around noon. The high is predicted to be four degrees and clear overnight.

From there, Montrealers can expect a couple days of sunny weather, with some periods of snow Thursday. Snow and flurries are back in the forecast for Friday with a high of minus two.

Saturday's high will reach zero with a low of minus seven degrees. There will be a 40 to 60 per cent chance of flurries throughout the weekend. A high of minus four is predicted for Sunday.