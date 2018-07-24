Heat warning still in effect for Greater Montreal area

A heat warning issued by Environment Canada is still in effect for the Montreal area and its surroundings, with humidex values expected to reach between 35 and 38 on Tuesday.

The weather agency says a warm and humid air mass is expected to cover Southern Quebec through to Wednesday evening.

Overnight temperatures are expected to stay above 20 C.

The warning applies to Montreal, Châteauguay, Laval and Longueuil area. There are also heat warnings in effect for Lachute, Saint-Jérôme, Lanaudière, Richelieu Valley, Saint-Hyacinthe and Vaudreuil Soulanges.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," the warning reads.

It cautioned young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses to try not to be out in the heat for long periods.