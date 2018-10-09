Skip to Main Content
Montreal to see fleeting return of warmth, humidity today

Montreal to see fleeting return of warmth, humidity today

For those who thought the summer heat gave way to sweater weather a little too fast, today will feel like a gift.

The high is expected to climb to 24 C, with a humidex of 32

CBC News ·
With colourful leaves on display, it looks like fall outside, but it will feel a lot like summer today. (Kim McNairn/CBC)

For those who thought the summer heat gave way to sweater weather a little too fast, today will feel like a gift.

The high in Montreal is expected to climb to 24 C — about a degree shy of the record, 25 C, set exactly 60 years ago.

But that's not all. With the humidity, it will feel like 32.

A normal high for this time of year is about 14 C.

Temperatures will be back to around normal tomorrow (15 C), but will rise again on Thursday to a manageable 20 C before falling again.

Those warm temperatures come with a limited amount of sunshine, though. 

There will be a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon, but the clouds will return this evening, bringing rainy weather that's expected to last until Friday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us