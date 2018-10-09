Montreal to see fleeting return of warmth, humidity today

For those who thought the summer heat gave way to sweater weather a little too fast, today will feel like a gift.

The high in Montreal is expected to climb to 24 C — about a degree shy of the record, 25 C, set exactly 60 years ago.

But that's not all. With the humidity, it will feel like 32.

A normal high for this time of year is about 14 C.

Temperatures will be back to around normal tomorrow (15 C), but will rise again on Thursday to a manageable 20 C before falling again.

Those warm temperatures come with a limited amount of sunshine, though.

There will be a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon, but the clouds will return this evening, bringing rainy weather that's expected to last until Friday.