Montreal closes more than a dozen swimming and wading pools indefinitely

While life in Montreal is gradually returning to normal, eight of the city's wading pools will remain closed for at least this summer and parents with young kids are going to have to search for alternative ways to splash the hot days away.

While there is no evidence that COVID-19 is spread through water, there is a shortage of disinfectants needed to keep certain types of wading pools clean, according to Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ).

So, Montreal is temporarily closing wading pools that require daily filling and draining (empty-fill), and these closures are in addition to those that are already shut down due to maintenance issues.

For example, one of the two wading pools in La Fontaine park has been closed since 2018 due to a plumbing problem.

The other, an empty-fill type, will remain closed due to the lack of disinfectants. A splash pad will be installed by 2023 as the park is redeveloped.

However, that doesn't mean there will be a shortage of places to cool off, says city spokesperson Anik de Repentigny.

"The vast majority of swimming pools, wading pools and splash pads will be open this summer," she said.

Jordan Charles and his daughter enjoyed Verdun beach last summer. There are a handful of beaches in and around Montreal for cooling off, but call ahead to make sure they're open. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The recommendation is different for pools equipped with a water circulation and treatment system, allowing maintenance of the chlorine level, she explained.

The following wading pools are closed:

Henri-Julien park in Ahuntsic-Cartierville: This wading pool will get a filtration system and reopen in 2022.

Jean-Brillant park in Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce: This wading pool is slated to get a filtration system but the work is not scheduled yet.

Jeanne-Mance park in Plateau—Mont-Royal: This wading pool is a fill-empty system and will be closed for the summer.

La Fontaine park in Plateau—Mont-Royal: One is closed for plumbing issues. The other is a fill-empty system and will be closed for the summer.

Saint-Aloysius park, Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. This fill-empty wading pool is closed for the summer, but will get a filtration system some time this year next.

Saint-Victor park in Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: It's closed for now, but a splash pad will replace the wading pool eventually. The work schedule is unconfirmed.

Jarry park in Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough: This wading pool is a fill-empty type and will be closed for the season.

De Sienne park in Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension: It's closed for now, but will eventually get a filtration system. The work is not yet scheduled.

Montreal boroughs have been slowly adding splash pads, also known as water games, and closing down the older wading pools found in parks across the city. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

While those eight are closed for at least the season, the Ville-Marie borough's wading pool at Parc des Vétérans, which was closed last year, is being repaired and will be open this summer, de Repentigny said.

All outdoor pools are scheduled to be open to the public this summer, with the exception of the following facilities:

Raymond park pool, LaSalle borough. This pool is being turned into a splash pad and skate park.



Marlborough park pool, Saint-Laurent borough. This pool will be closed due to technical problems.



Baldwin park pool, Plateau—Mont-Royal borough. Repairs to the pool will begin in September.

Borough officials tried to search for temporary solutions to keep the Baldwin park pool open, de Repentigny said, but it is in such bad shape, they had no choice but to close it until it is repaired.

Officials there will soon offer alternatives so residents can cool off this summer, she said.

Because it's unclear when INSPQ will give fill-empty wading pools the green light to open again, the closures are indefinite and slated to last at least this summer, de Repentigny said.