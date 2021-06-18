This colourful dance competition is back for its 10-year anniversary

The lights are on. The stage is set. Dancers are putting on bright makeup backstage, dressing to the nines in ballroom gowns, platform shoes, and everything in between.

They're getting ready to perform in Canada's largest waacking dance competition: Hot Mess.

Waacking is a type of dance rooted in 1970s West Coast disco. It was popular in the LGBTQ community of Los Angeles, but has since found life in cities across Canada.

Performers take the stage in dramatic fashion. They each play a character and dance with drama and flare, with lots of arm movements and grand gestures.

Under normal circumstances, the Montreal competitors would take turns on stage, showing off their moves to a crowd of fans. Up front would be a row of judges, evaluating each performance.

This year, though, things will look a bit different.

Ballroom gowns, platform shoes and bright makeup are all part of the show. (Hot Mess/Facebook)

Martine "Cherry" Bruneau is a waacking dancer, and helped organize the first Hot Mess event 10 years ago. At the time, she said, there were only a handful of waacking dancers in the area.

The art form used to live as a subset of other urban dance styles, and she wanted to boost its popularity by giving it a competition of its own.

Bruneau said there are now at least 100 waacking dancers in the Montreal area. The event also attracts hundreds of other waackers from around the world, making it the largest event of its kind in Canada.

Even as it grows in popularity, Bruneau and her team want to keep the event close to the LGTBQ community.

"It's really about listening to each other," she said. "It's a way for people to be themselves, whoever they are."

LISTEN: Martine Cherry Bruneau talks about the history of waacking on Let's Go.

Let’s Go 8:39 Waacking with HOTMESS HOTMESS is Canada's biggest waacking event. And they're celebrating their 10th anniversary this year. We speak to the co-founder to learn more! 8:39

Last year, the Hot Mess waacking competition was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions. Bruneau said it was difficult losing that sense of connection to the group.

That's why this year, she hopes she can revive the event's trademark supportive energy. After a year of video calls and instant messaging, the theme of this year's competition is simple: love.

On June 20, at 1 p.m., she and her team are showing a pre-recorded waacking dance competition in the Cinema Quartier Latin. There will be a red carpet, and everyone is invited to dress "as wild as they want," she said.

The event will be hosted by Barbada de Barbades, and will also feature a live drag show.