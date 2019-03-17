Montrealers hold vigil to honour victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

A couple hundred people gathered to honour the victims of the mosque shootings in New Zealand at a vigil in Montreal on Sunday.

The attack that killed 50 people in two Christchurch mosques hits close to home in Quebec -- where six men were killed in a Quebec City mosque two years ago.

People at the event held signs showing the faces of the men who were killed in 2017.

Aicha El Megdoubi, who was at the vigil, told CBC she wants to stop seeing Muslims vilified by certain media outlets and politicians.

"Before, we were scared to lose our jobs because he have a hijab. Now, we're scared for our life, our kids' lives," she said.

People were eager to stand in support, saying the shooting struck close to home after the Quebec City mosque attack in 2017. (CBC)

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante was also attended the vigil.

"It's so unacceptable, I don't have the words," she said, speaking before the crowd. "This violence — we don't want it. This hate — we don't want it."

"Everyone has the right to be safe," said Plante, regardless of faith or sexual orientation or social status.