Montreal reinstates state of emergency due to rising cases, Omicron variant

The City of Montreal has declared a local state of emergency in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who recently announced she tested positive for COVID-19, made the announcement Tuesday at a virtual news conference.

Cases are rising sharply across the province, with Quebec reporting yet another new daily record of 5,043 cases.

Montreal alone reported 1,455 cases Monday.

This marks Montreal's second state of emergency during the pandemic. The city had previously declared one at the start of the pandemic, but allowed it to expire in August, citing high vaccination rates and the implementation of the vaccine passport system.

Under Section 42 of the provincial Civil Protection Act, a municipality may declare a local state of emergency, in all or part of its territory, when a major disaster, real or imminent, requires extraordinary measures to protect human life.

The city previously used the extended powers to create emergency shelters to support people experiencing homelessness, open screening clinics and other initiatives.

The Quebec government also declared a state of emergency at the start of the pandemic, but has maintained it since, despite criticism that officials were refusing to relinquish their emergency powers.

Premier François Legault had previously said that state of emergency would be lifted once kids aged five to 11 were vaccinated.