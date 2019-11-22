What to expect in Montreal's 2020 budget

Mayor Valérie Plante's third budget as mayor is likely to put cash, once again, into her administration's priorities: public transit. cycling infrastructure and social housing.

The city's fiscal plan, and the property tax rates for the coming year, will be released at 10:30 a.m.

One challenge facing the city will be setting aside enough money to repair the city's roads and water infrastructure.

Le Journal de Montréal reported last week the city would be forced to freeze several infrastructure projects to ensure it doesn't over-borrow and upset credit agencies.

In response, the city said in a statement Friday the report was inaccurate, and that it has set aside more than $2 billion per year in its coming three-year capital works budget.

The city said the 2020 budget will aim to "strike a balance" between "catching up on the infrastructure deficit and the city's budget capacity."

Plante later told reporters the city's budget is "absolutely not out of control."

"What we are presenting to Montrealers on Monday is connected to our capacity to pay, and the capacity of executing what we would do," she said.

At last year's budget, total spending for 2019 was projected at $5.7 billion, up by more than four per cent from 2018.

The biggest slice of the pie, at more than $1 billion, went to public security, with $662.2 million of that total going to police.

Paying down the debt made up the second-largest slice: $950 million.