With new budget, Valérie Plante looks to make her mark on Montreal

Mayor Valérie Plante is poised to put her own stamp on Montreal with today's budget.

It will be her second since ousting Denis Coderre — and the first that will fully reflect Projet Montréal's priorities, according to Plante.

"Last year, I talked about a transition budget. Now, it's our budget, and I'm very, very proud," Plante said earlier this week at a Metro station, where she offered a few details about what's to come.

The budget, which will be made public today at 10 a.m., is expected to try to strike a balance between economic development and the environment.

It will contain previously announced funding for an office to manage the Pink line public transit project, as well as funding for merchants and housing — all issues at the top of the agenda for Projet Montréal.

She also said Montrealers won't see an average tax increase greater than the projected rate of inflation for 2019, which is around two per cent.

Plante promised the same thing last year during the election campaign. But she broke that promise with her first budget, saying the property tax increase was needed to make urgent repairs to the city's water network.

The average increase last year was 3.3 per cent.

Ensemble Montréal, the opposition at city hall, pressed Plante this week to limit the increase to one per cent. A group representing citizens and businesses in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough has also lobbied for a freeze on tax rates.