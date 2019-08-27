Why are there poles in the middle of this Montreal street?

Work in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough has left motorists to contend with a few obstacles as they drive down Napoléon Street.

There are six utility poles in the middle of the road.

The borough is widening the street's sidewalks in an effort to make the area more pedestrian-friendly. But first, Hydro-Québec had to move the poles.

That happened in May, leaving the odd configuration in place until work is completed. The borough will begin widening the sidewalks next week, and plans on having the job finished by mid-October.

Michel Tanguay, a spokesperson for the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, said the road will once again look normal once they finish working on the street.

"It will be safer and more comfortable for pedestrians," said Tanguay.

The new sidewalks will make it easier for snow clearing in the winter, and will make it easier for people in wheelchairs and for those using strollers, Tanguay said.

The sidewalks will also double as a traffic-slowing measure, he said, with the goal of making the area safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

"Already the limit is 30 km/h. We know that there are people going faster," said Tanguay.

"When you have a narrow street, you have to slow down."

Once that work is done, there will still be parking spots will be available on one of the side of Napoléon.

Joy Adler, who works on Colonial Avenue, thinks the sidewalk extension is too large.

"It's ridiculous," she said.

"No one's going to be able to shop on St-Laurent," she said of the loss of parking spots.

Louis-Pierre Poulin, who has lived in the area for over 10 years, disagrees.

"I'd have more space with the stroller, with the kids around, and it's going to make the street a lot cleaner than it is right now," he said.