Montreal's urban sprawl grows steadily worse, report finds

Urban sprawl is intensifying on the outskirts of Montreal, according to a new report that has Mayor Valérie Plante calling for a paradigm shift.

The report, released Monday by the Montreal Metropolitan Community (CMM), found that the number of people driving into the city from outlying areas has climbed steadily over the last decade.

About 100,000 commuters from the municipalities bordering the CCM come to work in the metropolitan area every day, according to data provided by the 2016 census.

Of those, 94 per cent primarily use a car to get to work, the report said.

Of 30 municipalities on the outskirts of the CMM, more than four in ten workers drive to jobs in the greater Montreal region.

On average, since 2015, the CMM has lost 7,000 people per year to outlying areas: about 4,000 to the areas north of the city — the so-called northern crown — and 3,000 to the south.

The report blames the rise in the construction of single-family homes in outlying areas. The result, the report says, is a loss of agricultural land and green space.

Plante is the president of the CCM, which is comprised of 82 municipalities, home to about four million people.

The Montreal mayor said in a tweet she is "deeply concerned" about the findings of the report and said the trend cannot continue.

"We need to review the paradigm and offer public transit options to the people of greater Montreal," Plante said.