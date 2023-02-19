Montreal to rebuild underpass, install bike path, sidewalk in La-Petite-Patrie for $23.5 M

The city of Montreal is set to renovate an underpass with the aim of making the La-Petite-Patrie neighbourhood safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

The $23.5 million project would see improvements to the street's bike path as part of the city's Vision Vélo 2023-2027 plan, which includes about 40 projects for new secured bike paths across Montreal.

Montreal plans to install a bike path along the eastern side of Christophe-Colomb Avenue, build another sidewalk as well as narrow the car lanes on Des Carrières Street.

Construction will start at the intersection next month.

Jean-François Rheault, president of Vélo Québec, which has participated in consultations with the city, says the development has been a long time coming.

Jean-François Rheault is the president of Vélo Québec. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

There have been 95 collisions involving cyclists and pedestrians along Christophe-Colomb Street between 2018 and 2022, according to the city.

"Christophe-Colomb has been a road where residents have been complaining about high speed for a very long time," Rheault said. "It is a bicycle project but it is also a safety project for all road users."

François Limoges, borough mayor of Rosemont—La-Petite-Patrie, says the underpass from 1953 is a remnant of the past when "pedestrians and cyclists were not taken into account when we were building infrastructure."

François Limoges, borough mayor of Rosemont—La-Petite-Patrie, said the new bike path and having two sidewalks will make the safer and 'more convivial.' (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

"They are the most vulnerable persons on the road, and we have to protect them," Limoges said. "Now, we're rebuilding it with one concern: security."

An online public consultation on renovating the Christophe-Colomb bike path is open until Feb. 22.