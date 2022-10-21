Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Montrealers should brace for traffic mayhem this weekend

It's going to be a difficult weekend for Montreal drivers. Here are some of the spots you should try to avoid over the next few days.

Closures in La Fontaine tunnel come less than 2 weeks before 3 lanes close for 3 years

CBC News ·
The La Fontaine tunnel closures this weekend serve as a bit of a preview for the three-year closure of three lanes as of Oct. 31. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Transport officials are warning Montrealers of major traffic obstacles this weekend, particularly affecting the South Shore. 

Between late Friday night and early Monday morning, the stretch of road between Highway 25 North in Montreal and Route 132 on the South Shore will be completely closed. That includes the three northbound lanes of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

The closures on Highway 25 serve as a bit of a preview for what's to come.

That's because as of Oct. 31, the province will shut down half of the tunnel lanes until November 2025.

WATCH: Drivers react to upcoming three-year closure of La Fontaine tunnel lanes:

How's traffic? Montreal commuters have some choice words ahead of tunnel closure

9 days ago
Duration 1:01
We asked commuters how they feel about the upcoming lane closures in the La Fontaine Tunnel. Their answers? Not great.

Mobility Montréal is asking drivers to avoid several areas this weekend, if possible. 

Here are some of other weekend closures to keep in mind:

  • The Saint-Pierre Interchange, which links Route 138 East coming from the Mercier Bridge to Highway 20 West will be completely closed.
  • In Boisbriand, Que., on Montreal's North Shore, the ramp between Highway 640 West and Highway 13 South will be completely closed.

For the Transport Ministry's full list of upcoming closures, and available detours, click here.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now