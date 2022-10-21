Montrealers should brace for traffic mayhem this weekend
Closures in La Fontaine tunnel come less than 2 weeks before 3 lanes close for 3 years
Transport officials are warning Montrealers of major traffic obstacles this weekend, particularly affecting the South Shore.
Between late Friday night and early Monday morning, the stretch of road between Highway 25 North in Montreal and Route 132 on the South Shore will be completely closed. That includes the three northbound lanes of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.
The closures on Highway 25 serve as a bit of a preview for what's to come.
That's because as of Oct. 31, the province will shut down half of the tunnel lanes until November 2025.
Mobility Montréal is asking drivers to avoid several areas this weekend, if possible.
Here are some of other weekend closures to keep in mind:
- The Saint-Pierre Interchange, which links Route 138 East coming from the Mercier Bridge to Highway 20 West will be completely closed.
- In Boisbriand, Que., on Montreal's North Shore, the ramp between Highway 640 West and Highway 13 South will be completely closed.
For the Transport Ministry's full list of upcoming closures, and available detours, click here.
