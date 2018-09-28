Avoid these Montreal traffic trouble spots this weekend

Montreal drivers have a long list of traffic trouble spots to avoid this weekend.

If you're taking out the car, be advised that you'll face delays — especially around the Turcot Interchange, new Champlain Bridge and Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel-bridge.

Transports Québec advises planning alternate routes and using public transit.

Here are the road closures to be aware of.

Highway 15

Highway 15 northbound is closed between exit 58 (Highway 10 / Downtown Montreal) and the Édouard-Montpetit Boulevard entrance from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The Sherbrooke St. W. entrance is also closed until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Northbound Highway 15 is also closed at the Turcot Interchange from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Turcot Interchange

The ramp from eastbound Highway 20 to northbound Highway 15 is closed from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The ramp from westbound Highway 720 to northbound Highway 15 is closed Saturday from 3:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eastbound Highway 20 to Highway 720 is closed from Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m.

Southbound Highway 15 to westbound Highway 20 is closed Saturday from 3:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine bridge-tunnel

Highway 25 is completely closed in both directions from 11 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. Access is closed starting at 10 p.m. and will be fully reopened at 9 a.m.

Champlain Bridge

Eastbound route 132 between exit 53 and the following entrance is closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Westbound route 132 between exit 75 and the following entrance is closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

