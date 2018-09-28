Skip to Main Content
Avoid these Montreal traffic trouble spots this weekend

If you're taking out the car, be advised that you'll face delays — especially around the Turcot Interchange, new Champlain Bridge and Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel-bridge.

The Turcot Interchange is just one of many traffic trouble spots this weekend. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Montreal drivers have a long list of traffic trouble spots to avoid this weekend.

Transports Québec advises planning alternate routes and using public transit.

Here are the road closures to be aware of.

Highway 15

  • Highway 15 northbound is closed between exit 58 (Highway 10 / Downtown Montreal) and the Édouard-Montpetit Boulevard entrance from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The Sherbrooke St. W. entrance is also closed until 5 a.m. Sunday.
  • Northbound Highway 15 is also closed at the Turcot Interchange from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Turcot Interchange

  • The ramp from eastbound Highway 20 to northbound Highway 15 is closed from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. 
  • The ramp from westbound Highway 720 to northbound Highway 15 is closed Saturday from 3:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Eastbound Highway 20 to Highway 720 is closed from Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m.
  • Southbound Highway 15 to westbound Highway 20 is closed Saturday from 3:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine bridge-tunnel

  • Highway 25 is completely closed in both directions from 11 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. Access is closed starting at 10 p.m. and will be fully reopened at 9 a.m.

Champlain Bridge

  • Eastbound route 132 between exit 53 and the following entrance is closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
  • Westbound route 132 between exit 75 and the following entrance is closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Other closures

  • One of three lanes on eastbound Highway 20 between the Montreal West and Angrignon interchanges is closed from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
  • One lane of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge heading to Montreal is closed from 8:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
  • Notre-Dame Street West is closed between Monk Boulevard and Côte-St-Paul Road until Oct. 8 at 5 a.m.
  • Côte-Saint-Paul Road between Monk Boulevard and Notre-Dame Street West is closed until Monday at 5 a.m.
  • Eastbound de La Vérendrye Boulevard is closed between Galt Street and de l'Église Avenue from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

