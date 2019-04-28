Montreal to extend state of emergency but water levels lower than feared

The state of emergency on the island of Montreal will be extended when elected officials meet later today, said Mayor Valérie Plante.

Though water levels around the island are lower than initially feared, Plante told Radio-Canada Sunday morning that it will likely be several more days before the state of emergency is lifted.

The state of emergency was declared Friday as public security officials warned that weekend precipitation could overwhelm the dikes around the city.

But so far this weekend water levels have risen only a fraction of what was expected, Plante said, adding that dikes were strengthened to withstand a surge of between 30 and 60 millimetres.

"The dikes are holding up well," she said Sunday morning.

Montreal's city council, and the island's other mayors, are scheduled to meet this afternoon in Pierrefonds, when the extension to the state of emergency will be formalized.

All eyes on Lake of Two Mountains

Several dozen homes have been evacuated in the Pierrefonds, Roxboro and Île-Bizard neighbourhoods of Montreal, though largely out of precaution.

"That's far from what we experienced," Plante said, referring to the spring floods two years ago that forced hundreds of Montrealers from their homes. "We're happy about that, but we're staying vigilant."

Officials are closely monitoring water levels in Lake of Two Mountains, off the western shores of the island. That lake broke through a dike Saturday night in the off-island suburb of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, forcing the emergency evacuation of 2,500 homes.

More than 200 Quebec police officers, three boats, a helicopter, and an ATV assisted with evacuations in the municipality of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac west of Montreal on Saturday night. (Mathieu Daniel Wagner/CBC )

On Sunday morning, Quebec's Transport Ministry closed one lane in either direction on the l'Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge in order to strengthen its dikes. All lanes are expected to reopen by Monday morning.

The bridge, which crosses Lake of Two Mountains, connects Montreal's West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion along Highway 40.

The Galipeault Bridge on Highway 20, just to the south of the l'Île-aux-Tourtes span, remained closed Sunday. A plan is in place to offer free commuter rail service if the bridge remains closed on Monday.