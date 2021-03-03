Third wave of infections coming soon, Montreal warns, urging elderly to get vaccinated

Montreal health officials expect the city will be hit by a third wave of COVID-19 infections, potentially as early as later this month, and they want to vaccinate as many elderly residents as possible before then.

The next wave of infections will likely be driven by new variants of the coronavirus, which are progressively becoming more prevalent in the city, Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal's public health director, said Wednesday.

Drouin said public health teams have adopted a more aggressive approach to treating suspected cases, with the goal of delaying the onset of the third wave by perhaps two or three weeks.

That would buy authorities more time to vaccinate segments of the population most at risk of requiring hospitalization — or dying — from the disease.

Added measures aimed at slowing transmission include widening the ring of contacts who are required to isolate when a variant has been detected.

The city is also treating even one case of a variant in a school as an outbreak, prompting more widespread testing. Schools are currently playing a significant role in transmission, Drouin said.

A mass vaccination campaign has been underway across the province since Monday, though the Health Ministry is paying particular attention to the situation in Montreal.

So far, an estimated 35 per cent of Montreal residents over the age of 80 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We know the variant is going to become predominant," Drouin said. "What we don't know is when. We're trying to push it back as much as we can."

Premier François Legault is expected to announce later this afternoon that while some restrictions will be relaxed outside of Montreal, the greater Montreal region will remain a red zone.

This is a developing story that will be updated.