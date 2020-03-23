Montreal opens walk-in clinic to test for COVID-19

A new walk-in clinic to test for COVID-19 has opened in downtown Montreal, in outdoor tents on the grounds of the Place des Festivals.

The space, normally used to host the city's jazz festival and other events during the summer months, has now become a testing centre for the novel coronavirus.

People began lining up both in cars and on foot for the opening early Monday. Police were on hand to ensure people kept a safe distance apart.

Unlike other clinics, people are allowed to show up without an appointment.

The service is available if you meet one of the following criteria: you have a cough, fever or trouble breathing; you have come in contact with a person who has recently travelled with those symptoms; you travelled outside the country in the last 14 days.

The site will increase the city's testing capability to between 2,000 and 2,500 people per day, the regional health authority said.

"Mostly, the main objective is to augment the quantity, the numbers of tests that we can do. That's the main objective," said Marie-France Coutu, a spokesperson for the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

The testing centre has 30 screening stations and 300 staff working there throughout the day.

It will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People are asked to bring their RAMQ card, but if they don't have one, they're asked to bring a valid piece of ID.

Further details are available on the health authority's website.