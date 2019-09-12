Montreal super kids celebrate Terry Fox as Canadian hero

It was a special day at Nesbitt Elementary school in Rosemont on Thursday as students and teachers dressed up as superheroes for their Terry Fox run.

The students got the chance to play outside and learn about the legacy of Terry Fox and his foundation.

"Terry Fox was a hero to many Canadians; he's still a hero to many Canadians," said Nick Romano, Principal of Nesbitt Elementary.

"For us, it's important to make that link for the children so that they recognize that Terry Fox, although he didn't wear a cape or a costume, is a hero to Canadians."

Nick Romano, principal at Nesbitt Elementary, said it's important for students to understand that Terry Fox is a hero to many Canadians. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Every year, students across the country participate in Terry Fox run events to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

"Nesbitt really goes above and beyond with their Terry Fox run," said Peter Sheremeta, provincial director of the Terry Fox Foundation.

"We all know someone that's had cancer. We all know people that beat this disease. And unfortunately, we all know people that did not beat this disease," he said. "I think that's why the Terry Fox run is so strong today. It's because people are saying, we can do something about this."