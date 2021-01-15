Teenager dies of COVID-19 in Montreal, youngest victim of pandemic in Quebec

A 16-year-old Quebecer has died of complications from COVID-19, a spokesperson for the Sainte-Justine pediatric hospital in Montreal said Wednesday.

The hospital released few other details about the patient, other than to say the teenager died on Saturday.

The news was first reported by the French-language television network TVA.

This is believed to be the youngest person to have died from the disease in Quebec. A 19-year-old died last summer.

This is a developing story and will be updated.