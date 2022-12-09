Montreal teen who started water-skiing as a tot now making waves at international level

When you think of popular, competitive sports in Montreal, water-skiing might not be top of mind but for Dollard-des-Ormeaux's Hannah Stopnicki, it has been a big part of her life for years.

The 16-year-old says her dad was towing her and her three older siblings behind a boat on a lake in the Laurentians when she was still a toddler.

"So when I was two years old, he put me on two skis —well it was actually kind of like one ski where the rope was connected — and I loved it instantly," she said.

Not only did Stopnicki love it, she excelled at it.

"I actually got onto one ski when I was five and then I started competing at around nine years old, which is actually the same year I went to my first national championships."

That championship was in 2016.

Since then, she's been crowned national champion four times and holds the provincial record for trick skiing in three different age categories. Stopnicki has also been gaining international attention.

She qualified for the Pan American Water Ski Championship, which was held in Santiago, Chile earlier this month.

Stopnicki was just two when her father got her started in water-skiing. She says she knew from the start that she loved the sport. (Daniel Stopnicki)

But it almost didn't happen.

Driven to compete

Stopnicki had to overcome a nagging back injury and a partially dislocated hip before the competition.

"There were days where I was even wondering if I would end up being able to achieve my goal but in my head I was like 'there's no way (I would miss it).' Even if I'm in extreme pain, I'll just take some Advil and I'll be fine even if I don't win, I definitely want to compete."

And compete she did. Stopnicki skied her way to the top of the podium in the U17 Girls Tricks category with a score of 5,320 points.

This is Stopnicki's second Pan Am title after winning the U14 division in the previous competition. Canadian teammate Megan Pelkey from Bragg Creek, Alta., won silver with 4,850 points. The Canadian teens also won gold in the team event.

There are three disciplines at the Pan Am competition: slalom, jump and trick. Stopnicki prefers trick.

Now 16, Hannah Stopnicki has been competing for almost half her life and hopes to attend a U.S. university and be part of its ski team. (Submitted by Daniel Stopnicki)

"I just think it's amazing. When I was really little, I did figure skating and it's kind of similar because you're basically dancing on the water, which is not an experience that most people get to experience in their life. You get to walk on water, dance on water. I think it's pretty cool."

In trick competitions, athletes get two 20-second runs to impress the judges. One minor slip-up could be the difference between winning and being off the podium.

Team behind her

Stopnicki is quick to give credit to her coaches for her success. Matt Rini has been coaching her full time for about a year and a half. He said he noticed her "it" factor years before.

"She had that little bit of extra balance and spark on a trick ski," he said. "She's just a really hard worker and her family's got her back as much as any family can."

Stopnicki's coach, Matt Rini, says Canadians are a dominant force in the sport of water-skiing. (Submitted by Matt Rini)

Rini says that family support is crucial. Clearly, practising water-skiing in Montreal, in the winter, is not ideal. Rini says for any Canadian athlete to succeed, he or she will have to be prepared to move. The Kingston, Ont., native now spends much of his time in the Orlando area and serves as a technical coach for Canada's national water ski program.

"The biggest challenge is twofold. One is the weather and two is that all the best coaches are in Florida."

Rini says, despite Canada's less than ideal climate for water skiing, the country punches above its weight class.

"Canada is one of the winningest countries in water skiing in the history of the sport. Between Canada and the United States, we dominate the sport and we really have a very, very good infrastructure and support program."

Turning to warmer climes

Stopnicki spends several months per year in Florida at the family's second home, allowing her more time on her skis. The West Island College (DDO) student keeps up with her high school career online while she's away.

Eventually, Stopnicki hopes to turn pro, something her coach encourages. Rini's wife and daughter both make their living competing on the world tour. His wife, Whitney McClintock Rini, is a nine-time world champion.

Stopnicki is keeping her options open and is considering different colleges she'd like to attend once she graduates from high school this year.

Hanna Stopnicki is flanked by her parents Daniel Stopnicki, left, and Christina Della Rocca, right. The family has a second home in Florida to allow Hannah to train year-round. (Heather Wheeler)

"I'm looking at engineering, architecture, business, something along those lines for studying, but there's a few schools in Florida where I can ski on the collegiate ski team and also be able to study what I enjoy," she said.

From her hotel in Santiago, Stopnicki said the sport has opened doors for her.

"Skiing has brought me all over the world. I've skied in Europe, all over the States, all over Canada. I've skied in Mexico and I've met all kinds of amazing people from all over the world."

The next stop for the Stopnicki family will be back in Chile where Stopnicki will compete in the World Championships in January.