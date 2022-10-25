Montreal teen who died of heart failure commemorated with CSL greenspace

In 2014, 19-year-old Joshua Ezekiel Alexander died of health complications related to a heart transplant he got as a baby. His community still remembers him fondly.

To commemorate Alexander, a park — which some in his neighbourhood of Côte Saint-Luc already call Joshua's park — is officially being named after him. Though he spent long periods of time at the children's hospital or sick at home, Alexander would go play at the park whenever he was well.

"It was very important for him [to get out there] because we let him do what he can do when he's able," said Alexander's mother, Victoria Wignal.

"He couldn't do much … so the moment he was able to do things we didn't keep him back because we knew we'd be back in the hospital. And when we go to the hospital, it's for a month."

Mitchell Brownstein, the mayor of Côte Saint-Luc, said residents were asked to nominate people they would like to commemorate with the park, which is located at the corner of Emerald Ave. and Wavell Road.

The nominee had to be "an exceptional person of historical and/or cultural importance," and Alexander's name was "by far" the most requested, said Brownstein.

"It was very touching. It's a very emotional feeling to know there was an individual in our community that made such a difference to people of all ages," he said.

"The elected officials didn't know him but we got to know the parents and they're wonderful people. They're so pleased, as we are, that forever he will be remembered there and hopefully remind others to enjoy life the way Joshua did."

Victoria Wignal is grateful to her community for nominating her son to be commemorated through a park in Côte Saint-Luc. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

As a baby, Alexander was given the heart of a three-year-old who had died. His body rejected the organ and two valves broke throughout his life. Though his body couldn't produce proteins, magnesium or iron — requiring multiple injections per day and sometimes an oxygen tank — he still made time to play basketball with his friends at the park or study there with his teacher.

"It was a very important part of his life when things were good. We'd make him have as much fun that he could have," said Wignal.

"That was the normal thing, when he could go to the park, because he had his friends who knew how to take care of him."

Wignal said she feels very fortunate that her community chose to commemorate her son. She says she hopes the park will not only celebrate her son's life, but all the children who have died of health complications.

"When those children and babies go there to play they're going to have a good time and we want them to be safe, we want them to live," she said.

Brownstein said he hopes those who go to the newly renovated park will remember to savour every moment of their lives.

"Life is not about the length of time that you live but how you live the moment," he said.

"That's what Joshua did and we hope that everyone in Côte Saint-Luc and throughout the world understands the importance of that message."