Teacher at Montreal French private school charged with sex crimes

Alexandre Gagné, an economics teacher at Collège Stanislas in Montreal, is facing 15 sex crimes charges. The crimes were allegedly committed against seven young people from 2019 to 2022.

He appeared Tuesday afternoon at the Montreal courthouse.

Gagné, 48, faces 15 charges including sexual exploitation, sexual assault, luring, issuing threats, distribution of child pornography, making sexually explicit material available to a child, extortion and distribution of cannabis.

The French private school in Montreal's Outremont borough emailed parents to confirm his suspension and to condemn his alleged behaviour.

"We remain in close collaboration with the SPVM to help develop the investigation and encourage all students or staff members who are victims of abuse or harassment to contact the competent authorities," the letter to parents reads.

Principal Thomas Saène said psychological support will be available to those who want it.