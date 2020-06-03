Montreal defers property tax deadline to September

Montreal business and homeowners now have until Sept. 1 to pay the second instalment of their property taxes.

The postponement, said Mayor Valérie Plante in a statement, was prompted by the continued economic slowdown in the city. Montreal remains the Canadian city with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, at 25,652.

"It's also a way for us to support our small businesses that are struggling to get back on their feet in these difficult times," Plante said.

This is the second time the city has changed the deadline. In March, it was extended by a month, from June 1 to July 2.

Businesses in Montreal with street entrances have been open since last week after being forced to close in March to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Hairdressers, barbers and nail salons in the city will be allowed to reopen June 15.

Benoit Dorais, chair of the city's executive committee, said the postponement means the city will lose out on $2 billion in revenue over the next three months.

However, he added that this measure was necessary because of the difficult times Montrealers are going through.