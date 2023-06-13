Montreal police investigate suspicious death in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie

Montreal police are investigating what they are describing as a suspicious death after a 33-year-old man died in the borough of Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie.

Police were called at around 7:30 p.m. about an unconscious man found in an apartment on St-Michel Boulevard near St-Zotique Street, according to Montreal spokesperson Const. Véronique Dubuc.

When police arrived, they found the body bearing signs of violence.

A perimeter was quickly established. For now, the death is unexplained.

Special investigators and forensic technicians were called to the scene, Dubuc said.