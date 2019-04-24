Real estate boom drives Montreal to another budget surplus

Montreal recorded another hefty budget surplus last year, driven by the strength of the city's booming real estate market.

The City of Montreal has had a surplus every year since 2014.

In 2018, it reached $213 million, well above the previous year, which saw a surplus of $140 million.

Benoit Dorais, head of the city's executive committee, provided the financial update Wednesday.

He said revenue from the welcome taxes on newly purchased property accounted for nearly half of the surplus.

"Right now we have a situation where the real estate market is very, very, very good for Montrealers," he said.