Montreal schools divided on letting students attend climate march

Montreal students expecting to join the global climate strike on Friday will need explicit permission to do so from their parents, according to some school boards.

Both the English Montreal School Board and the French Commission scolaire de Montréal have sent letters to parents saying students need parental permission if they want to go to the demonstrations.

"We need parental consent, and if that's not there, it will be counted as absenteeism," said EMSB spokesperson Mike Cohen.

Student strikes for stronger climate commitments have been gaining momentum in recent months and March 15 is expected to be the largest yet. Tens of thousands of students in more than 100 countries are expected to participate.

"I think it's something every citizen needs to do," student Tasha Oest O'Leary said.

Not all schools in Montreal, however, expect parental approval for a student to attend the strike.

Despite being a part of the EMSB, the bilingual arts school FACE is letting its students join the protest if they want to.

"If we don't do something right now, we're not going to have a futrure, we need to go to those protests and stand up for our future," said FACE student Azure Dumas-Pilon.

The protest begins at the George-Étienne Cartier Monument in Mount Royal Park Friday afternoon.